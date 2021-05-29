'You' star Victoria Pedretti roped in to play Alice Sebold in 'Lucky'

Los Angeles :

As per Variety, 'Lucky' focuses on the 18-year-old Alice, then a burgeoning writer in her freshman year at Syracuse University. After being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger in a tunnel near her college campus, the story explores how the horrifying experience shaped the rest of her life.





"Intent on putting her rapist behind bars," a description of the film explains. The description further reads, "Alice is equally determined to reclaim some semblance of a normal life. Refusing to allow her rapist to take her chance at an education and her future, Alice manages to reclaim her sexuality, her sense of self, and ultimately, her voice."





Principal photography is set to begin on June 21. News of the film adaptation was first announced in 2019, with Karen Moncreiff on board to write and direct the picture, produced by James Brown. Executive producers on the film include Red Badge Films' Timothy Mucciante and Victoria Romley, as well as Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions. Red Badge Films is also fully financing the project.





Pedretti is next set to reprise her role as Love Quinn on the third season of Netflix's 'You'. Most recently, she starred as Dani Clayton in the streamer's horror series 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', following her role in 'The Haunting of Hill House'. Pedretti also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.