Sameera Reddy reveals the secret of dressing for video calls

In the video, Sameera and Manjri depict comically the reality of getting ready for video calls. While people look good waist up, they actually often wear shorts below, she contends. Sameera draws from her own experience while making a cooking video earlier.





"Give us a 'Yes' if you've done this @manjrivarde was so embarrassed I made a cooking video with her dressed waist up and jammies down #workfromhome #behindthescenes #messymamaandsassysaasu #saasbahu #fun #weekendvibes #wfh #madness," she wrote as caption on Saturday's video.





Majnri commented on her post, saying: "Uffffffff How do you half dress Please see what i have to deal with, most days..... unbelievable."





Sameera replied: "@manjrivarde at least Your Bollywood Bahu entertains you everyday."

Their fans also commented on the video. One said: "Hehehe. You both are super awesome," while another said: "So Charming."





The actress often posts fun videos with her mother-in-law on Instagram. She calls these "Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu". The series completed a year last month.