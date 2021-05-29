Allu Sirish reveals second pre-look of his next

Hyderabad :

The second pre-look features Sirish holding co-star Anu Emmanuel's hand while sharing a romantic moment. Similar to the first pre-look, the faces of the characters are not in focus and only their entwined hands.





Sirish, who was last seen on the big screen in "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi" captioned the image as: "Here's our second pre look. Can't wait to share the first look tomorrow at 11am. Mark the date and time".

The actor was recently seen in the music video of Darshan Rawal and Neeti Mohan's hit song "Vilayati sharaab" alongside Heli Daruwala, The video has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.





Sirish's upcoming untitled project has been directed by Rakesh Sashii and is presented by his father Allu Aravind.