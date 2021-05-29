When a hair trim left Yuvan with a bald patch during lockdown

Ace composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and stylist Zafroon Nisa entered wedlock in 2015. The couple since then has kept their wedding life private. In her first interview with reporters, Zafroon has opened up on the unknown side of her husband Yuvan.
Chennai: While we know Yuvan’s musical work this lockdown, none of us knew that he didn’t succeed in styling his hair. Zafroon said, “This lockdown, when all salons were shut, he decided to trim his hair on his own using a trimmer. After some time, I heard him scream my name. Much to my shock, he had trimmed a whole chunk of his hair with a huge patch visible. He had no other option than to do a close cut and then regrow his hair.” She also said that Yuvan and her father-in-law, maestro Ilaiyarajaa make fun of her Tamil slang at home. “U1 (Yuvan) and I argue on what dialect of Tamil should our daughter Ziya talk. As I come from Keezhakarai in the Rameswaram district, my Tamil is influenced by Sri Lankan dialect. So my husband calls my way of talking as to ‘country’ dialect, my father-in-law too makes fun of it. This I would call is a fun activity in our family,” concluded Zafroon.
Conversations