Shah Rukh-Atlee film to go on floors later this year

Since 2019, a Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film has been in the offing. The superstar had listened to a one-liner from Atlee and had asked for a bound script.
Chennai: The latest buzz is that Atlee had narrated a bound script to SRK which has impressed him. The actor has given the nod and the film will go on floors later this year. Shah Rukh currently has Pathan with director Siddharth Anand. The shooting will resume once officials in Mumbai give the necessary permissions. Upon completing the film, Shah Rukh will begin shooting for Atlee’s directorial. Apart from these projects, Shah Rukh Khan also has a film with Rajkumar Hirani.
Conversations