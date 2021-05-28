People do not open up on battling depression even to loved ones: Vasanth Ravi

Chennai :

“Even as the lockdown began, I realised that this is the need of the hour. People usually do not open up on battling depression and sadness with their parents or loved ones. However, when a solution is available in their phone, they know that their private life is intact,” he begins. Ravi, who graduated in healthcare management in Manchester brainstormed with like-minded people and started working on bringing the app live. “I worked with a couple of programming teams—one in Seattle and the other in Hyderabad. Apart from that, I got in touch with healers in India, who were working with their clients and they could relate to my idea. There have been requests from healers across the world. For now, we are focusing on them and in later stages, we would bring on board healers from various countries. The app is now available on Play Store and will roll out for iOS in few weeks,” he adds.





On the work front, Vasanth Ravi has Rocky awaiting to be presented to the audience. “Vignesh Shivan has to take a call on the release as he has acquired the film. I have signed a few more projects but it is early to talk about them,” concludes Ravi.