Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo join 'Modern Love' S2, series premiere on Aug 13

Los Angeles :

According to a press release, the duo appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland.





The previously announced cast also includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Dominique Fishback, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Aparna Nancherla, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, Miranda Richardson, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson and Jeena Yi among others.





''Modern Love'' is based on the New York Times column of the same name, which features stand-alone stories of everyday romance.





The series consists of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day. Other directors for second season are John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells. Celine Held and Logan George will be co-directing one episode.





The first season of ''Modern Love'' starred Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia, among others.