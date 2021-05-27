Nicolas Cage, Ashley Greene to star in 'The Retirement Plan'

Los Angeles :

They will be joined by Joel David Moore, Ernie Hudson, Rick Fox, Lynn Whitfield and 11-year-old newcomer Thalia Campbell, reported Deadline.





The film is written and will be directed by Tim J Brown, whose credits include ''The Cradle'' and the upcoming ''Buckley's Chance''.





In ''The Retirement Plan'', when Ashley (Greene) and her daughter Sarah (Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that threatens their lives, she turns to her estranged father Matt (Cage), who is now living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands. After reuniting with her father, they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in a mess, Ashley learns her father had a secret past.





William G Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, President of Darius Films, who have a multi-picture deal with the Cayman Islands local authorities, are attached to produce the film.





Also credited as producers are Jason Jallet and Doug Murray. John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang serve as executive producers. Production begins Friday in the Cayman Islands.