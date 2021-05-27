Kim Kardashian reveals she flunked first-year law student exam

Washington :

According to E! News, Kim made the news official in a clip from the preview of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' episode, where she confessed to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that she flunked the exam, stating, "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar."





Speaking about the exam, Kim said, "If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a 4-year program instead of your typical 3-year program, and after year 1, you have to take the baby bar. This was actually harder, I hear than the official bar." In a flashback, Kim's mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, explained that Kim needs a score of 560 to pass the first-year law student exam, but she got 474 on her first try taking the test. "That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jackson told her.





In the clip, Kourtney comforts Kim by telling her that no matter what, their father would be amazed by Kim's ambition. "I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you're pursuing this," Kourtney said. Khloe agreed to what Kourtney said and added, "I think it's highly respectable what you're doing. I think the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids."





The episode was filmed in October 2020, in which Khloe further suggests Kim to just schedule her follow-up exam in June 2021, to which Kim counters by saying, "I don't want to wait another year to go by for school. I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything." A source told TMZ that Kim had to take the test at home, while balancing her kids and other factors, making it more difficult than taking the test in a controlled environment.