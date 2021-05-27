Trailer of Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt starrer 'Jungle Cruise' out

Mumbai :

The cast also features Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti among others and, inspired by the popular Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, the film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known as the helmer of films such as "House Of Wax", "Orphan", "The Shallows", "Unknown", and "Goal II: Living The Dream".





The story is penned by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa have worked on the screenplay.





Besides starring, Johnson is also credited as a producer of the Disney film, which is slated for an international release on July 30. "Jungle Cruise" is also scheduled to release on big screen in India.





Set in the early 20th century, the film tells the story of a riverboat captain named Frank Wolff (Johnson) who takes a scientist, Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt), on a mission into a dangerous jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is said to have healing powers. During the trip, they must battle dangers of the wild and supernatural forces.











