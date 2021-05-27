Amaal Mallik's new track 'Kya kiya hai tune' about second chance at love

Mumbai :

"'Kya kiya hain tune' speaks of the absolute magic that love contains -- to transform, evolve and liberate. It speaks of a person who stepped out once again into the world of love, hoping to not be hurt by love and met with this feeling, with an utmost sense of liberation. It's finding love post breakup, and sometimes you meet people who make you love yourself, that is true love, a love to keep forever," he said.





Amaal gushed with praise while opening up on his co-singer: "Words fall short of how seamlessly Palak Muchhal renders the emotion. We have the biggest love anthem 'Kaun tujhe' together, and I feel in 'Kya kiya hain tune', she sounds effortless and breezy, in spite of her parts being very difficult to execute."





"Broken But Beautiful 3" stars Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, and is the third instalment in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor.





Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. The third season streams on May 29.