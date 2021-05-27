Vijay Sethupati announces second song of 'Maamanithan'

Chennai :

The first track of the film "Thattiputta" was release earlier this year. The second track has been titled "Ye Rasa", which is brings back legendary music composer Ilaiyraja and his son Yuvan Shankar RajaVijay took to Instagram to share the poster, where he is seen in a pensive mood as he looked over a scenic view of the lake. He captioned the image as: " 'Ye Rasa' - Second Single from #mmaamanidhan. Song video featuring @itsyuvan. Releasing tomorrow at 11.30am. Maestro #ilaiyaraj & Young Maestro #Yuvan musical.





After the success of the first track, Yuvaan too looks thrilled for the second one, as he uploaded the same poster on his Instagram page to make the announcement.





This is the first time Ilaiyraja and Yuvan are scoring music together. "Maamanithan" is directed by Seenu Ramasamy and actress Gayathrie stars as the leading lady in the film. Actors KPAC Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Saravana Sakthi, Viswasam fame Anikha Surendran play supporting roles in this movie.