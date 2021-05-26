Amanda Segel to write 'GoT' prequel '10,000 Ships'

Los Angeles :

The new show is one of several projects in the works at premium cable TV network after ''Game of Thrones'' concluded its eight-season run in May 2019.





''10,000 Ships'' is set in the aftermath of the Second Spice War from spin-off material from author George RR Martin, reported Variety.





The show will follow Princess Nymeria, who journeyed with the Rhoynar to Dorne and married Lord Mors Martell.





Segel previously worked on series like ''Person of Interest'', ''The Good Wife'', ''The Mist'' and ''Helstrom''.





Currently, only one ''Game of Thrones'' prequel is in production.





Titled, ''House of the Dragon'', the show will feature Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.