Suneeta Rao: 'Paree hoon main' didn't come with a message on child abuse

New Delhi :

"Thank you for asking me this question, because I want to make it very clear that 'Paree hoon main' did not come with any message of child abuse. It was a simple song about the beauty and ethereal qualities of a woman and the innocence that remains through her life," Suneeta told IANS.





She added that the song was just about a high school crush over a professor.





"The video had a small hint at a story of a little girl who has a crush on her professor -- like all little girls do! That's all. If it was meant to carry that message, an artiste like me who works for Laadli, a Girl Child Initiative, would have said so loud and clear in every interaction with people and the press, which I did not. I did that later with my song against sex-selection, 'Sun zara', which did indeed have a strong message -- an appeal to women to not be pressured by society and to be tough enough to do what they feel is right," she said.





Suneeta added that the misunderstanding started with a small joke and is glad that it has been clarified.





"Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to clarify this misunderstanding, which seems to have started with a small joke by some stand-up comedian and which went viral," she said.