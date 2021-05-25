Online thrift stores donate to COVID relief measures

Chennai :

“We were planning to start this initiative for another cause. Take 2 was originally for women who are acid attack survivors. We built a concept around it with photoshoots and collect funds for acid attack victims. However, seeing people suffer in this pandemic, I decided that I should start this right away and help people who are seeking funds for COVID-related issues,” Nikki Galrani says.





The actress has her team with who she is working to reach more people. “We are trying to create awareness as much as we could through various resources. We would be tying up with NGOs to make it much bigger. I realised that I need to do this when I shifted my house within Chennai. There were quite a few things that I hadn’t used in a while now and wondered what am I going to do with these. That is when this concept came to my mind. I am sure we will reach more people in the future,” adds Nikki.





Though Shreya Chauhan launched Cause Wear in December 2019, their entire journey has been shaped in the pandemic of 2020. “The Cause Wear is a thrift store that helps you shop for the best in fashion, but for a cause. All the proceeds from the sale are directed towards various causes — transgender communities, vaccination drive, we also donated to oxygen concentrators for the campaign Oxygen on Wheels. Most of us don’t use at least 10 per cent of clothes in our wardrobe. During the pandemic, many donated their clothes — we sold a few and recycled the rest,” says Shreya Chauhan.