Ram Charan recommends Alia for his next with Shankar

Alia Bhatt who made her debut in south with SS Rajamouli’s RRR probably has bagged another south film.
Chennai: Impressed with the actress’ performance in RRR, her co-star Ram Charan has recommended Alia Bhatt’s name to director Shankar for their upcoming film. Bae Suzy will be playing the other female lead. Shankar’s film with Ram Charan is touted to be a political thriller that will have Ram Charan in dual roles and will star Pan-Indian actors in important roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju and will simultaneously be made in Tamil. It will also release in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. However, we would have wait to see if Shankar will begin this project immediately after cases decline or after completing Indian 2 depending on the judgement. Meanwhile, Alia has Gangubhai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra in the pipeline.
