Trisha not in a rush to sign new films

Trisha Krishnan, who currently awaits the release of Rangi also has a few more days of shoot left for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Chennai : In Malayalam, she has Ram with Mohanlal that is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. With a formidable line up of biggies to her name, speculations were that the actress has signed yet another huge project in Telugu that will have Balakrishna in the lead, which will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. However, sources in the industry have refuted this and called them rumours. “Trisha will listen to scripts only after things are back to normal and complete her current commitments. She is not in a rush to sign films. The actress had listened to quite a few interesting scripts that will have her in solo lead before up a magnum opus,” the source told DT Next. Meanwhile Trisha’s Rangi will have an OTT release. She will also complete the shoot of Sugar that co-stars Simran and is directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan post Ponniyin Selvan.