Prithviraj Sukumaran shows support to people of Lakshadweep

Thiruvananthapuram :

"Lakshadweep. My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th grade. I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and the crystal clear lagoons," he wrote.





He added: "Years later, I was part of the crew that brought film making back to the islands with Sachy's ANARKALI. I spent a good 2 months in Kavarati and made memories and friends for a lifetime. Two years back I went back again to film what was probably the most challenging sequence of my directorial debut LUCIFER. None of these would have been possible if not for the wonderful, warm hearted people of Lakhsadweep."





Prithviraj shared that he has been getting desperate messages from people in these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading with him to do what he can to bring public attention to what is going on there.





"I'm not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator's 'reforms' seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it," he wrote.





He added: "What I do know for sure though, is that none of the islanders I know, or none of those who've spoken to me are happy with what's happening. I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It's never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state or a union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?"





Prithviraj shared that he has faith in our system, and even more faith in our people.





"When an entire community is unhappy with decisions taken by a nominated authority, upon whose posting the people there had no say, and they vociferously bring it to the attention of the world and their government, I would like to think there is no way other than act on it," he said.





He urged the people concerned to listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep.





"Trust them to know what is better for their land. It's one of the most beautiful places on earth, with even more beautiful people living there," he wrote.