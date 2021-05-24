Zoned Out, a Tamil short film wins critical acclaim

A Tamil short film titled Zoned Out made by a group of youngsters has won critical acclaim from the audience.
Chennai: The psychological thriller was released a few days ago on Vel’s Signature platform. “The producers Pencil Town Talkies introduced me to Vels Signature who liked the content. I am glad that there have been no negative reviews since its release,” the director of the short Adithya Tangirala told DT Next. The film has AR Harwin Ram and Deepthie in lead roles. “The story is set in the backdrop of a software professional’s life and what happens if he turns abnormal when he is caught in a situation. Harwin agreed to do this amid his Tamil and Telugu film schedules. Deepthie is a new comer and has done a good job,” he lauded his actors. Ask if he would be doing the script as a feature film, he replied, “I have given a thought about it. The open ending would lead to another story – a sequel or even a prequel. I have been thinking if the story would be as strong as the short film. If things materialise and fall in place I don’t mind making a feature film out of it,”concluded Aditya, who is also the first associate to director Prithvi Aditya of Clap fame.
Conversations