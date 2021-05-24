Thalapathy 67 to be Vijay’s first direct Telugu film

Chennai :

The film will be a pan-Indian flick that will release in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi simultaneously. “With Master, Vijay has found a huge market across India. Vijay 67 will be the biggest film of his career yet in terms of budget, salary and release. It is too early to talk about the cast and crew as the actor is only shooting for his 65th now,” said a tinseltown source.





Vijay has yet another film in between that will be produced by Lalit Kumar for which he is speculated to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the second time after Master. Currently one schedule of his film with Nelson Dilipkumar has been completed in Georgia.





Vijay 67 is expected to go on floors in the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, over 50 days of shoot is left for Vijay to complete the shoot.