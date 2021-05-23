Geeta Basra has a word of advice for moms-to-be during Covid

Mumbai :

Geeta, who often talks about parenting and women's health, feels unless the government announces that it is safe for mothers to take the jab, no one should make a poorly informed decision.





Geeta's social media account is flooded with messages from a lot of expecting mothers on whether they should take the Covid vaccine.





Commenting on the same, Geeta says: "Vaccination is something which is new to of all us. It's a known fact that the vaccine helps keep the virus at bay but at the same time many doctors are advising to-be moms against taking the jab. The government guidelines and the medical organisations suggest that breast feeding and pregnant women should not take the vaccine."





Geeta, who has been part of films such as "The Train", "Mr Joe Carvalho", reveals that she too, has been waiting for the government to give a clear guideline.





"As of now there aren't enough evidences and studies carried out on the effects of the vaccine on lactating and pregnant women. I have also been advised by the doctors to not take the vaccine for now and I would urge expecting mothers to refrain as well till we don't have further announcements from the government in this regard," she added.