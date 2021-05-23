Jyotika denies playing Prabhas’s sister in Salaar

Chennai :

However, there was no official confirmation of her participation in the film yet. She had earlier played Karthi’s elder sister in Thambi. Sources say that Jyothika was impressed by Prashanth Neel’s narration and has agreed to play the role in the film and would be joining the sets of the film soon. When we contacted Jyotika she denied the news and said that she isn’t aware of the rumours doing the rounds.





There are also reports doing the rounds that Ramya Krishnan would also be seen playing a crucial role in the project produced by Hombale Films. Salaar will be shot directly in Telugu and Kannada. The movie will also release in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously. The makers are aiming to release the film on April 14, 2022. Salaar has Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the movie.