My comedy on being idle has become true now, says Vadivelu

Comedian Vadivelu has delivered innumerable hit comedies over the years.

Chennai : One such is his comedy in Karka Kasadara in which he plays an idle villager, who spends most of his time sleeping under a tree. In a recent video released by the actor, he is seen saying that his comedy has now come true. “No producer is forthcoming to make films even when actors ready to shoot. However, the almighty has released a movie called corona and has instructed everyone to stay inside homes and watch. Only he knows what to do next as we are witnessing this from our home theatres. I hope he releases us from this pandemic and let us go out without masks in the future,” he said. The actor also advised his fans and people to stay at home and follow safety protocols. Vadivel will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkiran if things fall in place.