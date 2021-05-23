Priyanka Ruth plays the female lead in Parthiban’s Iravin Nizhal

Actress Sai Priyanka Ruth, who impressed the audience with her performance in Gangs of Madras is the female lead Parthiban’s single-shot film Iravin Nizhal.

Chennai : This film is Parthiban’s next directorial after the National Award-winning film Oththa Seruppu. While there have been reports that the actor has been selected to play the heroine in the film, sources in the industry told DT Next, “The shoot of the film has been wrapped up a few weeks ago. The team rehearsed for a month and wrapped the shoot in a month’s time. The post-production work took place and is currently on hold due to the COVID situation.” Iravin Nizhal has music by AR Rahman. Parthiban also has Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays Chinna Pazhuvettarayar and will also be seen in a crucial role in Gautham Karthik’s next.