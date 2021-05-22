Jacqueline Fernandez's quirky new post is all about 'cat yoga'

Mumbai :

The video captures Jacqueline practices yoga in a medium long-shot frame, even as the cat flits in and out of the frame in the near end of the camera.





"Cat yoga," wrote Jacqueline, along with the video clip.





The actress currently has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey", and returns with Salman Khan in "Kick 2".





"Cirkus" casts her with Ranveer Singh while Jacqueline also features in the horror comedy "Bhoot Police", with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.