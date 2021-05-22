Arjun Kanungo: If stars work in music videos you can tell it's doing well

Mumbai :

"It's the future. It's the present and the future. The kind of growth we have seen in the non-film sector -- it's kind of now competing with films on frequency level at least. I think that we are a couple of years away from films and non-films running completely," Arjun, whose single "Famous" released recently, told IANS.





Several filmstars including Vicky Kushal, Nawazuddin Siddqui, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Emraan Hashmi and Allu Sirish, besides top TV stars including Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, have lately featured in independent music videos.





"It shows you that the genre is becoming successful. The actors will be the first people to now adopt strategies that work. If stars are working in music videos you can tell it's doing well," Kanungo said.