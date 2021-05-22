Film sheds light on the philosophy behind Islamic way of life

Chennai :

In 2018, he shifted to Chennai and launched an independent film society. One of his acquaintances in Coimbatore, Shahul Hameed was upset about the way Muslims were represented in mainstream films. Shahul requested Bhaskaran if he would be able to do a film about the Muslim community. Being a Hindu, Bhaskaran didn’t know how to go about it. Seerkatchi Pakhil Pandian Bhaskaran To know more about the religion, he moved to Karumbukkadai in Coimbatore and stayed in a Masjid for six months. “Generally, in films, the Muslim community is misrepresented. Many people believe whatever they watch on screen. Shahul wanted to change that outlook and approached me to make a film. Karumbukkadai is a well-known Muslim locality in Coimbatore that has around more than 75,000 Muslims. I stayed at a Masjid there and started learning about religion. I read literature on Islam and also interacted with the locals and gathered as much information as possible. I understood their lifestyle and closely observed the lives of middle-class Muslims. I was also inspired by the short stories of authors Thoppil Mohammed Meeran and Firdous Rajakumaran. With all this, I wrote a script and later, made it into a film titled Insha Allah. The movie takes you to experience the domestic life of Muslim blue-collar workers and sheds light on the philosophy behind the Islamic way of life,” says Bhaskaran.





Actor Mogly K Mohan plays the lead in the 94-minute film that is completely shot in Pillayarpuram near Coimbatore. “Poet Vikramathithan and his wife Bhagvathi Ammal also play an important role in the film. The film revolves around death and how Islam looks at it. There are five doctrines in Islam – the profession of faith, daily prayers, fasting during Ramadan, giving alms and pilgrimage to Mecca. Muslims believe that a person who follows all five tenets will go to heaven. The film Insha Allah is based on this,” the director adds.





The film is produced by Shahul Hameed under his banner Nesam Entertainment. “We have sent the film to many international film festivals. The film has bagged seven different awards. We are waiting to release the film in theatres,” sums up Bhaskaran.