Photoshoot of ‘original gangsters’ Rajini and Mohan Babu goes viral

Chennai :

Recently, Lakshmi Manchu had posted a picture with Rajinikanth or May 12 that had gone viral on social media. Now, her brother Vishnu on Friday posted pictures of Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu that was recently taken and the latter’s residence in Hyderabad and called them ‘Original Gangsters’. Sharing the photos, Vishnu Manchu wrote, “The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu (sic).”





Source in the know of things told DT Next, “Superstar had recently visited Mohan Babu before wrapping the schedule of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. That is when pictures were clicked.” Rajinikanth returned to Chennai in the second week of May after wrapping up portions of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles.