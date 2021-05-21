Ravi picks his next project with director Kalyan?

Jayam Ravi who was busy shooting for Ponniyin Selvan earlier this year is looking to start new projects with directors Karthik Thangavelu and Kalyan soon.
Chennai: The actor who began shooting for Jana Gana Mana with Ahmed is speculated to have put the project on hold currently as it required to be shot in several countries. “He has listened to narrations from Karthik Thangavelu and Booloham director Kalyan recently and is impressed with the script. Though he will begin Ponniyin Selvan immediately after the decline in cases, he has only a few more days of shoot left for the film’s completion of the magnum opus he will choose one of the scripts and start shooting for it. Once things are back to normal, he along with Taapsee will resume shooting for Jana Gana Mana,” said a source to DT Next.
Conversations