Malavika Mohanan calls Vijay-starrer 'Master' a 'great milestone' in her career

Chennai :

"This was my first film with Vijay sir and it was exciting for me to share the screen with him. Working with a sensation and an icon made this experience even more exciting. It was great to be a part of the film where some of the best artistes -- like Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, (composer) Anirudh (Ravichander) and (director) Lokesh (Kanagaraj) came together. We all were really close-knit and we spent a lot of time together. It was like working with a dream team," said Malavika, who made her Hindi debut in Iranian maestro's Majid Majidi's 2017 release "Beyond The Clouds".





"It's been a great milestone to have in my career and I am looking forward to working with the same team again, hopefully in the future," she added.





The film recorded blockbuster collections despite opening during the unlock phase in January, and will soon be aired on Zee Cinema.