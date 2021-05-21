Shilpa Shetty welcomes new member Truffle to her family

Mumbai :

"Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him, would get him one when he'd turn 10 and can look after it. He's earned it a year earlier, been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling," Shilpa wrote as caption.





Earlier in the day, Shilpa had posted a birthday wish for her son, who turned nine years on Friday, along with a throwback video of the boy's fourth birthday celebrations in which he does a special dance.





"There's so much to say, So much to do... You're growing up too fast, I'm not even done hugging you.





"This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you're growing up to be. You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You've not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I'm a proud mommy! she wrote.





"Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu," she wrote.





On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress had tested negative.





The actress is gearing up to return to the screen in the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2". Her last release in Bollywood was "Apne", in June 2007.