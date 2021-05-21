Ruhi Singh gets into the 'desi' groove with Ravi Kishan

Mumbai :

"I've always wanted to do an out and out 'desi' number that compels you to break into a dance, be it in a 'baarat' or a fun party. Shooting for 'Patna hilega' with an icon like Ravi Kishan was so much fun. He's full of energy and sharing screen space with him was absolute magic. He's impeccable at what he does and despite having so many years of experience behind him, he is still so down to earth. If offered, I would love to work with him again," Ruhi said.





Directed by Avinash Das, the show also features Sanjay Mishra and Naveen Kasturia, and streams on MX Player.