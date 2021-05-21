Malaika: Amrita and I have lots in common with Karisma and Kareena

Mumbai :

"Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain. We are very similar… Humare kafi likes and dislikes similar hain. But humara group ka naam har hafte change hota hai. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai. So, everything revolves around food," she said.





The actress also spoke about the importance of friendship and said that one must never lose touch with friends.





"Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your respective fields, but keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it," she said, on the set of "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.