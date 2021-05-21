Kangana gets a hair oil massage by her mother at home

Mumbai :

"Saree duniya ke sukh ek taraf, ma ke god ek taraf (no joy on earth compares to the comfort of being in mother's lap)," Kangana captioned the photo.





On the occasion of Mother's Day earlier this month, Kangana penned an open letter to her mother on Instagram.





Sharing a throwback black and white photograph of her mother, Kangana had written:





"Dear Mother When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ? Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day Yours, Chotu."