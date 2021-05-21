BTS' new single 'Butter' brings back trademark dance pop verve

Seoul :

"Butter" highlights distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds, and tries incorporating the hallmark BTS element of fun in the lyrics. A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia lent a hand in writing the song. Leader RM took part in the making of the track, too, to add the signature BTS style.





The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances.





The band will perform "Butter" for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23.





They are nominated for four categories at this year's award -- Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song.





BTS is also scheduled to kick off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28.