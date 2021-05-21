Fahad to play a corrupt cop in Vikram

Chennai :

Going by the announcement teaser in which Kamal takes a revenge against corrupt politicians, a few reports suggested that Fahad will be playing a veteran politician in the thriller. While we cracked the news that Kamal will be playing a cop who is in charge of prison transfer of criminals, sources in tinseltown tell us that Fahad will be seen playing a corrupt cop who plots against Kamal and help the criminals escape. Another news from the camp is that Malayalam actor Antony Varghese too has been added to the cast after Vijay Sethupathi. Antony was supposed to play a role in Master. However, he couldn’t work in the film due to his commitments in Malayalam. The film will immediately go on floors once COVID cases decline and will be shot in a single schedule for 40 days. Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander.