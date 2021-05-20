Ravi Dubey tests negative for COVID-19

Mumbai :

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.





The 37-year-old actor, who announced his diagnosis on May 10, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers.





"ho gaye ji -ve (Finally tested negative)" Dubey captioned his photo.





The 'Jamai 2.0' star was under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus.





With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.