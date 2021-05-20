Bhumi Pednekar pens down emotional note on her late father's birth anniversary

Mumbai :

Remembering her late father- Satish Pednekar on his birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar shared her childhood throwback picture along with an emotional note on Wednesday. The 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha' actor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture that features her childhood picture with her parents.





Alongside the adorable picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness and teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered likes and comments from several fellow celebrity followers of Bhumi- including Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Patralekha and more.





In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, Bhumi who herself had been diagnosed with the deadly virus in April; is currently working with volunteers to collect resources for the COVID patients across the nation. Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.





Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and Mira Rajput have also been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.





The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.