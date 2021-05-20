Shruti Haasan: I want to share my truth and speak with ease

Chennai :

“I think we live in a time where there is a certain amount of easy negativity or judgement. I’ve realised I want to share my truth and speak with ease no matter what. Those who want to take the good from it will, and those who twist things will always twist things,” she said.





The actress, known for her love of Goth, recently started the #McKenziesmakeupchallenge, in association with American singer and actress McKenzie Westmore. The topic of the challenge is Beautiful Gothic Make up. Shruti is judging the challenge, where she invites entries from all over the country to showcase their creative gothic looks.





“The Goth look is my all-time favourite. The Mckenzies challenge is a really nice and innovative platform and I’m glad to be part of it, “ she says.