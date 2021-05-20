Netizens troll Nayan's Vaccine pic, team clarifies

Chennai :

While the syringe was clearly visible in Vignesh Shivan’s picture, none of the netizens could see a picture of the syringe in Nayanthara’s arm or in the nurse’s hand. The picture went on to become a material for meme creators who posted several memes within few minutes after the Vignesh Shivan had posted the pictures on his social media account.





The actress was subject to trolls with memes from Yogi Babu’s comedies and other hilarious scenes from Tamil movies including Jiiva’s Siva Manasula Shakthi. To put an end to the meme fest, Nayanthara’s team sent a picture from another angle in which the syringe was vaguely visible. A source in the know told DT Next, “Nayanthara clearly got her first jab on Tuesday. It is just the angle that makes it look like she was posing. If one could zoom the picture sent by her team on Wednesday, they can see the needle of the syringe in the nurse’s hand.” On the work front, Nayanthara has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Nayanthara also has Netrikann, and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe in various stages of production.