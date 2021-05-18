Vijay Sethupathi joins the cast of Kamal’s Vikram

The makers of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram are in the final stages of pre-production and are finalising the film’s cast. The latest to join the cast is Vijay Sethupathi, who will be playing one of the antagonists in the film.

Chennai : Fahad Faasil too will be seen in an important role. This will be the first film he collaborates with Kamal Haasan and the second time with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Fahad Faasil after Master and Super Deluxe respectively. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The shoot will begin after the cases reduce and the main cast of the film will join the first schedule of the shoot. Vijay Sethupathi is the film’s antagonist.” Vikram is about a story of a witness, who is being transported to prison by a cop which is played by Kamal Haasan. The majority of the story takes place inside a restaurant where vested interests try to attack the witness and is saved by Kamal Haasan. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) Kamal is speculated to be an undercover cop that includes cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Phiomin Raj as part of the technical crew. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for Vikram.