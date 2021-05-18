Ram Charan asks Shankar for assurance

The latest buzz we hear from Hyderabad is that Ram Charan’s film with Shankar will undergo a delay in commencing.

Chennai : After Lyca had sought the intervention of the Producers’ Council in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Mutyala Ramadas, Vice President, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, (TFCC) acknowledged Lyca’s letter. He said that if the court’s decision is in favour of Lyca, then Shankar has to complete Indian 2 before starting Ram Charan’s project. Earlier, Shankar had planned to commence the shoot of his film with Ram Charan in June before going on a break in July. Now with Indian 2 issues getting complicated, Ram Charan had apparently asked for an assurance from the director that he would finish this project before moving on to another one. The actor has called upon his producer Dil Raju who is in the US and has been in touch with Shankar reportedly. Sources in Chennai say that the production company escalated Indian 2 issues and dragged it to court after a bitter tussle with Shankar’s team. “Lyca officials in Chennai contacted Subaskaran in London after a few heated exchanges with the director’s team in Chennai. This prompted Lyca to take the issue legally as well as approach the Film Chamber in Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to put all Shankar projects on hold,” said another source.