Krishh makes his debut as composer in Suriya’s production

The film is directed by Arisil Moorthy and has Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, and Mithun Manickam in lead roles. Opening up to us on his debut, Krishh says, “I sent my demo tracks to Suriya anna and Rajasekar. Though they liked it, they told me that this film is set in a rural backdrop which is in contrast to the kind of numbers I have sung.” Adding further Krishh clarifies that he hasn’t sung in his own album. “I told Suriya anna that we should be trying folk singers. Initially there were two songs in the movie. Now it has come up to six—all recorded and mastered,” he tells us. Though Krishh hasn’t sung a folk number, he reckons that is what he grew up listening to. “Having been raised in Thuraiyur (Trichy district), I grew up listening to folk numbers and it runs through my veins. I believe I have justified what was expected of me. I can’t wait for the audience’s feedback. Director Arisil has a good knowledge of music which helped us to be on the same page,” the singer-composer tells us.





Having worked with composers like AR Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Harris Jayaraj among others, Krishh says that working with singers has been a smooth task. “Every singer has the best pitch for each song rendered. If you don’t get it in the first take, you would surely get it in the second or third. I don’t believe in micromanaging the singers I work with. Instead, I wait for them to warm up to the song and deliver their best,” he concludes.