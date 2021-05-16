Prassanna’s latest video is a romantic number

Chennai :

“I have written the lyrics too and played the lead alongside Robo Shankar’s daughter Indraja and Raghashri Kannan. The idea of Masikkadhe hit me when I was in a salon a few months ago. Then I asked for a pen and paper and started penning it down. By the time the haircut was complete, I was left with one line to be written. I shared the idea with Raghashri, and she was equally excited. Then I happened to see Indraja’s Instagram posts and thought it could be a good idea to use such a melodious and romantic number with her as another female lead apart from Raghashri,” Prassanna tells DT Next. The five-minute video has its own twists and turns that make it into a proper storytelling format. “We were sure of narrating a neat love story with some surprise elements for the audience. There is a rap portion as well crooned by Raghashri herself. My daughter Sreshtaa too has sung a couple of lines thus collaborating with me yet again after our previous devotional song. It’s my wife Bharathi who has done the costume design for the video,” he says.





RB Gurudev, who has operated the camera for Tamil films Yogi, Mega and 144 among others is the cameraman for Masikkadhe. “We ensured that there is no compromise in creativity. Gurudev worked towards our vision to give us a product that the audience would immediately get hooked on to,” remarks Prassanna. On his upcoming projects, he says, “We have a few people willing to collaborate for our upcoming projects. There is another devotional video that would come up soon.”