Playing a character with different shades has its challenges: Tanya Desai

Chennai :

“I play a criminal lawyer in one half of the film and a character that will be something in contrast with it in the second half. It was interesting to play this role because I had no time to settle down and the transformation needs to happen in a quick succession of time. I loved the challenge,” Tanya tells DT Next. Hailing from Delhi and having worked in Hindi movies before foraying into the south film industry, the actress says, “Telugu cinema is like home to me. I have worked there for quite a bit in the last five years and my Telugu is quite proficient. So when we shot Street Light as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, I knew what my lines were. Likewise, after I shot for Godman, my Tamil has also gotten better. I feel that an artist should be open to learning languages and have a flair for them to be successful.” Tanya adds that the film would be an OTT release. “Initially, we had plans to go for a theatrical release. However, it has become ideal now to release it on OTT. We will also dub the film in Tamil and Kannada and release it on later dates,” she reveals. Tanya will begin shooting for a web series in June. “I have signed a series for Disney+Hotstar that will go on floors in July,” she concludes.