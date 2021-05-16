Soorarai Pottru wins top rating, to be screened at Shanghai Film Fest

Chennai :

Apart from that, the film was also shortlisted for a screening at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival that will take place from June 12 to 15. Rajsekar Pandian, one of the producers of the film took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy that #SooraraiPottru #PraiseTheBrave enters Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.” The Sudha Kongara directorial has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Loosely inspired by the life of CR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, the film has Urvashi, Karunas, and Paresh Rawal among others. in pivotal roles. GV Prakash has composed the music.