Marvel Studios ropes in Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim to direct 'Secret Invasion' series

Bezucha most recently helmed Kevin Costner and Diane Lane-starrer thriller ''Let Him Go'', while Selim worked as director for two episodes of Hulu series ''The Looming Tower''.





Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce the show for Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios.





''Secret Invasion'' will see Jackson reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Nick Fury opposite Ben Mendeolsohn, who returns as Talos from ''Captain Marvel''.





The show gets its name from the 2008 event comic book event story, in which Skrulls, a group of shape-shifting aliens, had infiltrated human society, and replaced some of Earth’s superheroes years earlier.





The cast also includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman, ''Game of Thrones'' actor Emilia Clarke and ''One Night in Miami'' actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.