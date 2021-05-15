Sat, May 15, 2021

Yuvan and AR Ameen collaborate for song Tala Al Badru Alayna

Published: May 15,202107:11 AM

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja along with AR Rahman’s son Ameen has collaborated for an Islamic Indie song titled Tala Al Badru Alayna.

AR Ameen, Yuvan Shankar Raja
Chennai:
The lyrical video was released on the occasion of Eid on Friday. Talking about it Yuvan said, “It feels happy to work with Ameen for the first time, for a divine number like Tala Al Badru Alayna. The income generated through this song will be contributed to the poor and needy. In such dark times, this is a small gesture from the team to bring positivity and festive cheer among people.”Ameen too expressed his happiness on working with Yuvan and wished everyone on Eid.

