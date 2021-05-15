Hansika’s Maha caught in a legal tussle, not to premiere on OTT

Chennai :

In his suit, he has said that the film is incomplete and he has been paid only Rs 8.15 lakh of the Rs 24 lakh the makers had agreed to pay. “Nine days of shoot is pending and Mathialagan has edited and dubbed the film without the director’s knowledge. The editor of the film John Abraham without the knowledge of Jameel had edited the film. John earlier did the same for Bhoomi and Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Keleer by editing the film without director’s knowledge,” said a tinseltown source. It is to be noted that Mathialagan’s previous film Kolayuthir Kaalam that had Nayanthara in the lead was incomplete as well. The producer is said to have finalised a deal with Hotstar to premier the film.





When we got in touch with the producer Mathialagan, he said, “Jameel has in fact posted pictures of wrap up party and now claims that the film isn’t complete. There is another hearing on May 19 and the truth will be out soon. We have also paid the remuneration he had asked for and I don’t know where the problem really is.”





Maha has Srikanth, Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles. Ghibran is composing the music.