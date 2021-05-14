Olivia Munn said she was 'obsessed' with John Mulaney years ago

Los Angeles :

Page Six quoted a source telling People magazine that the new couple "met at church in Los Angeles," but the source noted that they "first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly."





Both attended Seth Myers' wedding to wife Alexi Ashe in Martha's Vineyard in 2013. Munn was there with then-boyfriend Will Forte. There is even an image of 'The Newsroom' star posing with Ashe in an article Mulaney wrote about the festivities for Vogue.





In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview, Munn talked about being at a wedding with both Mulaney and his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler and being "obsessed" with him. "We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiance want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" she said.





"At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So, you having fun? I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," she said. As reported by Page Six, Munn added that she emailed the then-engaged comic but he never emailed back.





"I might've got the wrong email - probably. That's what I tell myself," she said. It seems like he finally responded.





Mulaney and Tendler were married in 2014. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that they are splitting, though a source told the outlet that the 38-year-old comedian asked for a divorce three months ago. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Tendler said through a spokesperson.





On Thursday, Page Six confirmed via sources that Mulaney is now dating Munn. But how they reportedly "met at a church in LA" was not immediately clear. Mulaney went to rehab on the West Coast late last year and he returned to New York in February after leaving the facility.





Plus, Mulaney has repeatedly poked fun at his Irish Catholic upbringing in his stand-up shows.